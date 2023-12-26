Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,851,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,843,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

