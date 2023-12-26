Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.22. The company had a trading volume of 255,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,013. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $264.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

