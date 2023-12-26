Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. 412,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,555. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

