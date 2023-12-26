Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 612,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

