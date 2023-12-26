Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

