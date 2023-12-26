Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

