Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

