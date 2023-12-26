Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.14. 472,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,271. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

