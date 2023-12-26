Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 18.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 33,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares worth $1,819,537. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.