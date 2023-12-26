Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.38

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.38 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

Gecina Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20.

Gecina Company Profile

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

