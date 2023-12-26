GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

