GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VONG stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

