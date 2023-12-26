GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

