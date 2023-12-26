GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

