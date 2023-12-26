GEM Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 138,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.12.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.