GEM Asset Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

