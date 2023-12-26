GEM Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

