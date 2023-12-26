GEM Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

