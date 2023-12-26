GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $370,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RH opened at $302.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

