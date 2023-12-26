GEM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

DFNM stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

