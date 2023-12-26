GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

