GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

