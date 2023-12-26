GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,653 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

