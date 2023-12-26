GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

