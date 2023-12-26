GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

