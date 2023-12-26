GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

