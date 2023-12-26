GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

