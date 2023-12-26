GEM Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.