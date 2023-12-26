Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.02

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 309898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

