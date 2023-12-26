Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.46. 83,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

