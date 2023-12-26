General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.43

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.43 and last traded at $256.14, with a volume of 273115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.10.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

