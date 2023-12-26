Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $400,327.20 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Warren Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Craig Warren Peters sold 1,400 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Craig Warren Peters sold 3,802 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $19,086.04.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00.

Getty Images stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

