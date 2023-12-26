Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. 658,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

