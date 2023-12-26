Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.00

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 9287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

