Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Glanbia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

