Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.21 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.