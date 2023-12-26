Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. State of Wyoming raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

