Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Global Partners makes up about 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

GLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 70.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

