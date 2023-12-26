Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

