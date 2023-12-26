Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.97

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 117064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

