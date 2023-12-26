Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.50

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 12958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

