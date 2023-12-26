Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.61

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1514457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.