GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.54 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

