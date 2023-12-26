GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 234,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

