Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60.

On Thursday, October 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.05. 12,515,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

