Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

