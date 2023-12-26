Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.17

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 13547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

