Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.