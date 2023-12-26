Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.29

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 4997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.