Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRCL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of GRCL traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 10,883,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

